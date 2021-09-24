Three new lawmakers among seven appointed by CE

The Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng has appointed seven members to the seventh Legislative Assembly, three of whom are new faces in the parliament.Published in the Official Gazette yesterday, the seven appointed lawmakers include Ma Chi Seng, Iau Teng Pio, Pang Chuan and Wu Chou Kit.

The new faces are Kou Kam Fai, currently the director of Pui Ching Middle School; Chan Hou Seng, former director of Macau Museum of Art; and Cheung Kin Chung, general manager of Macau CTS Hotel Management International Co. Ltd. and chairman of China Travel and Tourism Agency (Macau).

Under the provisions of Annex II of the Basic Law of the Macau SAR, the seventh Legislative Assembly is made up of 33 members, 14 of whom are directly elected, 12 indirectly elected and seven appointed.

Article Two of the Legislative Assembly Election Law prescribes that the Chief Executive shall appoint seven lawmakers via executive order within 15 days of receiving the vote audit of the Legislative Assembly election. LV