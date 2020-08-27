Three new members appointed to TDM board

Lawmaker and lawyer Vong Hin Fai, Government Information Bureau (GCS) director Inês Chan, and Holy House of Mercy president António José Freitas are the three new faces appointed as non-executive members of the board of directors of public broadcaster Teledifusão de Macau (TDM) by Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng. The appointments were announced in a dispatch from the CE published yesterday in the Government’s Official Gazette (BO).

While Inês Chan is being appointed to replace and fulfil the duties of former GCS director Victor Chan, who left his post at GCS for another public company, Macau Investment and Development Limited, Vong and de Freitas are newly appointed. It has not been disclosed at this time whether they will increase the number of directors at the local broadcaster or if the new appointments are intended to replace old members.

All the new appointments will be valid from September 1.

The BO dispatch also revealed that the current chairman of the Executive Committee of TDM, Manuel Gonçalves Pires Júnior, has been removed at his request as a member of the Inspection Commission of the Pension Fund, another post he held.

In late May this year, Pires filed for retirement effective September 1. The name of the person who will replace him at the helm of TDM has not been announced yet.