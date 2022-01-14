Three new recycling collection points

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) announced yesterday that the city will have access to three more privately-operated recycling collection points from tomorrow. The new facilities are operated by the Macau United Citizens Association. The locations are: the association’s headquarters on the peripheral of Iao Hon, and its service centers in the Three Lampposts and the Inner Harbor. The new collection points will handle paper, PVCs with recyclable label Nos. 1 to 6 (excluding styrofoam), aluminum and iron containers, and glass containers.

Taxation Code enters two-month legislative consultation

Over the next two months the Legislative Assembly (AL) will welcome public opinion on the Taxation Code, and also invite comments from professional organizations. The draft of the Code is now being reviewed by a parliamentary committee, which put forward several questions to the Executive. It asked how long a lawsuit must have been filed before the tax authority orders an administrative injunction. It further invites the Executive to justify the need for the establishment of ordinary disobedience. Committee members also call for clearer definitions in certain articles.

Sports Bureau Pun sees appointment extended for two years

Having insisted on the hosting of the past two editions of the Macau Grand Prix amid the ongoing crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, the appointment of Pun Weng Kun as president of the Sports Bureau (ID) has been extended until February 22 2024, as announced in the Official Gazette. Pun rose to the position in 2016. Pun’s superintendent, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Elsie Ao Ieong, asserted that he “possesses the appropriate administrative ability and professional experiences.”