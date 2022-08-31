Three suspects arrested due to aggravated harm in Areia Preta fight

The three suspects involved in the armed fight in an eatery in Areia Preta have been arrested, the Judiciary Police (PJ) said in a special press conference yesterday.

The first suspect was a 34-year-old unemployed resident; the second suspect, a 34-year-old hair salon worker and mainland resident; the third suspect, a 67-year-old unemployed resident.

The victims, meanwhile, are a father and son duo aged 68 years old and 33 years old, respectively.

The younger victim and one of the suspects used to be married with two children but divorced in January this year.

According to the PJ, the cause of the case was related to family and financial conflict.

Upon checking the ex-couple’s record, it was found they had been reported to police multiple times and accused each other of domestic violence, intimidation, robbery and fraud from 2020 to 2021.

In the early morning of August 29, the first suspect and the second suspect jointly went to a residential unit at Areia Preta District to obtain alimony and money from a previous financial conflict, taking around MOP60,000. They later called on the third suspect to join them.

At 1 p.m. Monday, the second suspect took out a sharp knife and stabbed the left side of the chest of the first victim twice in the eatery.

Police officers caught the first and second suspects upon their arrival at the scene.

The third suspect escaped, yet surrendered to the PJ at around 2:30 p.m.

The first suspect admitted to attacking the first victim’s back using a car key; the second suspect admitted to preparing the sharp knife for attacking the first victim; the third suspect denied attacking the first victim but admitted to attacking the second victim.

According to the preliminary judgment of the forensic investigators, the younger victim has undergone surgery but is still in a critical situation. The father suffered fractures to both his face and the left side of his chest.

Upon carrying out multiple inspections, the PJ added that signs show all three suspects had committed aggravated harm and other criminal behaviors, during which, the second suspect used a banned weapon, and the third suspect also committed common assault causing harm.

The three suspects’ case was transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office for follow-up.

Staff reporter