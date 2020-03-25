Three to face prosecution after breaching quarantine

The representative of the Public Security Police Force (PSP) at the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, informed that the PSP has detected three cases of people under quarantine who have violated the quarantine rules, and thus breached the law.

The information was disclosed yesterday during the daily press conference at the Center with the PSP official informing that of the three cases recorded, two are local residents who had been placed under “home quarantine” and the third is a non-resident worker from Indonesia who was quarantined inside a hotel.

According to the PSP, two of the cases were discovered during police inspections at the quarantine venues and the third case resulted from a report made to the Center.

In all the cases, those involved have breached article 14 of the law of Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

The PSP noted that it has already forwarded the cases to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) for additional investigation and then prosecution.

The representative of the PSP said yesterday that “these people violated the medical examination procedures since they have been informed that they need to be subjected to 14 days under medical observation. During those days they were not allowed to leave their houses or their hotel room, but they breached these rules.”

The representative revealed that, in the instance of the two local residents, “when the officers arrived at their houses, they realized they were not home,” and in the third case, the quarantine hotel reported to the authorities that the person had left his room for some time, “maybe to get food or other daily necessities.”

The suspects face a penalty including a prison sentence of up to six months or a fine of up to 60 days according to the penal framework.

The PSP also took the opportunity to appeal to all citizens to collaborate with the authority’s works and strictly observe the law.