Thursday, January 13, 2022 – edition no. 3932

— Hengqin launches series of subsidies for Macau companies, workers for cooperation zone projects
* Macau regatta, the only int’l sailing event in GBA this year
* Covid-19 | Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop
* Galaxy relaunches the New Life Starter Program, a voluntary resignation scheme with the aim of reducing the company’s overhead
* Footprint recording may become mandatory Jan 15, contrary to gov’t ‘gradual rollout’ promise
* Covid-19: Tianjin orders more mass testing of residents
