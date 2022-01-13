* Hengqin bonus

— Hengqin launches series of subsidies for Macau companies, workers for cooperation zone projects

* Macau regatta, the only int’l sailing event in GBA this year

* Covid-19 | Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop

* Galaxy relaunches the New Life Starter Program, a voluntary resignation scheme with the aim of reducing the company’s overhead

* Footprint recording may become mandatory Jan 15, contrary to gov’t ‘gradual rollout’ promise

* Covid-19: Tianjin orders more mass testing of residents

DOWNLOAD PDF

Thursday, January 13, 2022 – edition no. 3932