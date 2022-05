* Open door for helpers with a twist

— Macau drops restrictions to hire Filipino domestic helpers; Manila requires minimum salary of USD1,200 for qualified caregivers

* Public health | Another case of Scrub Typhus recorded

* BNU reported an unaudited profit after tax of MOP40m in the first quarter, a decrease of 64% year-on-year

* Gaming: US sues Steve Wynn over relationship with China back in the day

* North Korea boasts recovery as WHO worries over missing data

DOWNLOAD PDF

Thursday, May 19, 2022 – edition no. 4013