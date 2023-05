Tigerair will reopen and launch five routes to Macau, South Korea, Vietnam and Japan in July, according to the Taichung City Government. Mayor Lu Shiow-yen said in a press conference that the new routes will not only stimulate tourism in Taiwan, but also bring convenience to central Taiwan’s citizens looking to travel abroad. Currently, Air Macau, EVA Air and Starlux Airlines operate flights to and from Macau and Taiwan.

