Timetable not available for the repairs of the old city wall

The retaining wall below the old city wall along Estrada de São Francisco can be rebuilt in a short time, after which the old city wall will be passed to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) for repairs, according to the Public Works Bureau (DSOP).

According to Leong Wai Man, the president of IC, the wall will be repaired using the original materials after the consolidation. The specific timetable is not available, and further communication is needed between IC and the public works departments.

A section of the collapsed wall, measuring 10 meters, should be rebuilt “layer by layer” instead of just “pouring the cement”, said Leong. She stated that the duration of the construction project will also be confirmed after the project is awarded and the scheme is formulated.

An announcement from DSOP on February 24 said that they employed an independent third party to conduct continual monitoring of the site with 3D lasers. A slope of the old city wall near a hospital is waiting for an optimization project.

The official website of DSOP also announced that the construction of the Black Box theatre will be completed in April, a month later than the provided date on the contract. Leong expects that the theatre will open in the third quarter of this year after two months of facility installation and testing. Appointments for it will be open to citizens and groups. The two theatres in it can each accommodate 100 people.

Nearly a third of the old city wall along Estrada de São Francisco collapsed last June because of a landslip incident. The follow-up consolidation has lasted for eight months. Staff reporter