TNR figures record slight drop in September

The number of non-resident workers (TNR) continued to drop in September this year, although only slightly, data from the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) shows.

At the end of September, the number of TNR was 153,841, a figure that represents a drop of 159 workers.

The figure seems to point to a stabilization in the market that had been dropping much faster in previous months. In August this year, the number of TNR had dropped nearly 3,800 people.

When compared with June this year, the drop accounts for 5.3% (8,550 workers) who left Macau.

Workers from the mainland are leading the continuous decline that has been occurring since the Covid-19 pandemic started, followed by those from the Philippines and Vietnam.

The DSAL previously stated that there will be fewer blue-card holders in Macau if the unemployment rate continues to rise.

Latest government data shows that the general unemployment rate slightly decreased to 4% in the July to September period, while the unemployment rate of local residents stood at 5.2%, dropping slightly by 0.3 percentage points.

The figures are still considered high as the city continues to suffer from economic fallout caused by the pandemic, with the government adhering to strict Covid-19 restrictions. RM