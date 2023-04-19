Tokyo-Based Sushi Master Hiroyuki Sato Returns to MGM MACAU

This May, SUSHIDAN at Rossio of MGM MACAU, the only SUSHIDAN venture outside of Tokyo, will welcome the return of acclaimed sushi master Hiroyuki Sato – owner chef of the renowned sushiya restaurant Hakkoku in Tokyo, since his last culinary residency at the hotel back in 2019. The master, together with his protégé, Manato Ueno, Chef de Cuisine of SUSHIDAN at Rossio, will deliver the exquisite craftsmanship of authentic Edomae sushi, at the three-day limited culinary pop-up taking place from May 9 to 11, 2023.

Widely known as the one of youngest sushi chefs in Japan to have garnered a Michelin star during his tenure at a previous sushi house, Chef Sato created his own vision of the Japanese delicacy at Hakkoku in 2018, now one of the top sushiya restaurants in the heart of Tokyo’s Ginza that only serves very exclusive numbers of diners every night. In 2020, Chef Sato further expanded his culinary vision by opening SUSHIDAN in Tokyo, the evolution of Hakkoku, followed by its first international venture, SUSHIDAN at Rossio in 2022.

Lauded as a culinary innovator with great respect to tradition, Chef Sato and Chef Ueno will greet all gastronomic enthusiasts with a 15-course omakase sushi dinner. With utmost attention to detail, Chef Sato strives to deliver the finest craftsmanship of traditional Edomae sushi, and each piece of Nigiri pressed and served by him is truly an expression of his sushi perfection. The seasoned chef’s Shari (sushi rice), distinctively coated in ruby shine, is mixed with his trademark Akazu, an aged seasoning that offer a vivid yet balanced acidity, followed by a mellow aftertaste. All these works put into perfecting the Shari is to bring forth the umami from the Neta (seafood topping) – the finest seasonal catch freshly sourced from Toyosu Fish Market. To elicit the peak flavor of every kind of fish, Chef Sato always perfects his artisanal creation with his sophisticated fish handling techniques, such as fish-aging and curing.

Hiroyuki Sato’s guest chef pop-up at SUSHIDAN at Rossio takes place from May 9 to 11, with very limited seats available every night. The 15-course omakase sushi dinner is priced at MOP1,888* per guest. To perfect the dining experience, premium sake pairing is also available at an additional MOP450* per guest. For enquiry and reservation, please contact (853) 8802 2466.