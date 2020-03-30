Tomorrow is deadline for vehicle circulation tax payment

Car owners have until tomorrow to pay this year’s vehicle circulation tax for their cars, the government has reminded in a statement. Failure to do so may lead them to a fine.

Meanwhile, although the government has announced that this year’s tax has been waived for owners of vehicles operated for profits, the tax must be paid and later refunded.

Channels for payment include local bank branches, certain post offices and government service centers. Payment can also be made online by credit or debit cards on the Transport Affairs Bureau’s website.

Unlike previous years, the Transport Affairs Bureau has not released the number of entities that has paid their tax so far. AL