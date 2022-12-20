Tong Sin Tong to receive SAR’s second highest recognition

Local association Tong Sin Tong will receive the Golden Lotus Medal, which is the second highest recognition in Macau, the government announced yesterday.

The highest-ranking award is the Grand Lotus Medal.

The list of this year’s 26 medalists and awardees was released yesterday.

In the statement on the matter, it was revealed that Tong Sin Tong is the only medalist for the second highest recognition this year.

Following behind are the medalists for the Silver Lotus Medal, including Banco Nacional Ultramarino, S.A., Tai Fung Bank Ltd., Macau Red Cross, Lai Kin Hong.

Decorations of Honour, which is the official term for this accreditation, are for individuals or entities that have made outstanding contributions locally or outside to the image and reputation of the city, or that have made exceptional contributions in any field beneficial to the city’s development.

Other accolades of the recognition system are medals of merit and for distinguished service, as well as honorific titles.

The awarding ceremony will take place on January 13, 2023. AL