Top 4 schools to lead others along the road to success

The best four schools in Macau will become templates for others to emulate, according to a plan outlined in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday night by the director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), Lou Pak Sang, in a reply to an inquiry from lawmakers. Lou said that for Macau schools to be able to achieve a higher level of teaching, the DSEDJ would invite “Macau’s top 4 schools to serve as tutors and share their experiences, methods, and pedagogies to the other schools to help them to achieve more successful results.”

Gov’t promotes STEM in foundational education levels

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, told the parliament recently that the government is promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in foundational education levels. It hopes the effort will eventually result in increased enrolments in STEM majors at the university level. In addition, it will also transform the Macao Science Center into a base for STEM education targeting primary and secondary school students, which will more fully support schools in rolling out STEM education. The center, Ao Ieong added, functions as a cradle of scientific literacy.

FSS reminds employers to pay Social Security installment

With 10,000 employers (about 40%), not yet having paid their fourth-quarter installments into the Social Security Fund (FSS), the FSS reminds employers of the deadline and urges them to avoid long queues at payment counters. The bureau encourages payers to use one of several electronic methods for greater convenience. These channels online banking and/or direct debit services provided by banks including the Bank of China, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the Banco Nacional Ultramarino and the OCBC Wing Hang Bank.