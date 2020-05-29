Top court upholds police ban of June 4 vigil this year

The Court of Final Appeal (TUI) has ruled to uphold a decision by the police to ban June 4 vigil this year due to the government’s Covid-19 prevention measures.

The 32-page ruling in Chinese, and its Portuguese translation, was posted today (Friday) on the courts’ website.

The judges said that the public police commander’s decision “not to allow the assembly in this special time of combating the epidemic throughout the community” does not violate any legal provisions.

“On the contrary, it would have breached article 3 of the Law for the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Transmissible Diseases” (Law no. 2/2004) have it decided to authorize the vigil, the ruling states.

The TUI concludes that “taking into account the current epidemic and the professional opinion offered by the Health Services, in order to prevent the spread and a new outbreak of the epidemic, [the decision to ban the vigil] does not deserve reproach.”

The ruling, however, is followed by a brief disclaimer from judge José Maria Dias Azedo in which the magistrate reiterates his support for the decision based on public health concerns in the current pandemic situation, but notes that in the administrative procedure which lead to the appealed decision, “it should have been taken into account the provisions in articles 23 to 25 of Law no. 2/2004.”

Among those provisions of the law that deals with the prevention of contagious diseases (article 24), it is stated that “exceptional decisions” should be made by the Chief Executive himself – through a decree published in the Official Gazette. In the TUI’s ruling it is stated that the decision was made by the commander of the Public Security Police (CPSP).

Veteran pro-democracy legislators Au Kam San and Ng Kuok Cheong, who have held the vigil in remembrance of the June 4 incident since 1990, had appealed to the highest court in an attempt to have the authorities’ ban overruled, following criticism that “political motivations” lead the police to cancel the event.

The government, namely Secretary André Cheong, has denied the allegations, but among pro-democracy advocates this year’s ban is seen as “a dangerous and possibly illegal precedent” that may be aimed at putting an end to the June 4 vigils which have been an embarrassment to the pro-China camp over three decades.

In the past few years, several hundred people attended the candlelight vigils in downtown Macau in memory of the victims of the Tiananmen massacre of June 4, 1989.

In Hong Kong – where attendance is usually in the tens or hundreds of thousands – the government has also banned this year’s June 4 vigil for the same reasons and democratic parties are planning alternative ways to mark the anniversary by lighting a candle in every household “from Central to the Northern Territories.”

A group of Hong Kong people in Taiwan said they plan to hold a vigil at Liberty Square in Taipei at 8pm on June 4.