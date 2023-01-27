Top officials visit city to send CNY greetings

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng visited the non-gambling facilities of the six casino operators Wednesday, while the five secretaries visited their topical facilities across the city.

During the visit, Ho heard from gambling concessionaires’ representatives about their current situation as well as figures on visitors and hotel guests, information about the future development of non-gambling elements and working conditions.

Ho emphasized the importance of the non-gambling elements. He said with a growth in tourism, these elements will become popular and will be major factors that appeal to tourists. Such elements will also help support the city’s development, especially in the areas of leisure and entertainment.

The head of the government also reminded casino operators to fully comply with the contract they signed with the government for the concession. Not only should they fulfill corporate social responsibility, but they should also ensure employment and vertical career mobility for the local workforce, he said.

Ho visited the MGM Cotai, the City of Dreams, the Wynn Palace, the Grand Lisboa Palace, the Venetian Macao and the Galaxy Macau.

On the same day, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, inspected municipal facilities such as markets and hawker areas, and the road facility maintenance workers of the Municipal Affairs Bureau.

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, met communal business leaders and visited businesses near the Inner Harbour district. The Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, inspected several border checkpoints.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong, visited two hospitals, public housing estates, and daycare centers. The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo do Rosário, visited ferry terminals, the airport, bus stations, light rail stations and the Inner Harbour to inspect operational conditions of these facilities during the peak season. AL