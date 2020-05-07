Tourism board calls off Int’l Fireworks Display Contest

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced the cancellation of the 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, originally to be held this September and October.

The popular annual contest is the latest event in Macau to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic, after the Macao Arts Festival and Art Macao were officially called off during the first quarter of the year.

The contest invites fireworks teams from around the world to Macau. However, owing to the impact of the pandemic this year, “the office was […] unable to confirm the lineup of contestants in accordance with the schedule,” the MGTO said in a statement yesterday.

“It is also [anticipated] that the transportation of fireworks materials and related equipment will be affected,” continued the MGTO, concluding that “the situation is unfavorable to the preparations for the contest.”

In addition to the cancellation of the main event, contest organizer MGTO has also called off the complementary outreach programs, including the Student Drawing Contest, Photo Contest, and the Fireworks Carnival.

As for other events normally held in the third and fourth quarters of the year, the MGTO noted that it “plans to readjust its lineup of events, […] if conditions allow, in accordance with the goal of stimulating the economy.”

Consequently, the 8th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo will be postponed until September, while the Macao Light Festival, normally held every December, may be brought forward to between late September and October. DB