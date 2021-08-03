Tourism board opens local tour counters at hotels

In the hopes of boosting local tours, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) opened counters at six hotels and resorts to take enquiries and registrations for tours.

The counters will help promote the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” local tours, targeting local residents, and the Macao Highlight Tours, dubbed the “exquisite tours” by the MGTO.

The former runs from now until end of this year, taking interested local residents on tour around Macau with several itineraries. The MGTO hopes the scheme will “spur rises in domestic demand and spending in communities, leading to further revival of the tourism and related industries,” the office said in a statement.

The latter scheme is tailor-made, focusing on tourists who are seeking a more exclusive experience. It can include historic sites, cultural landscapes, as well as private helicopter rides.

The six information counters are set up at the following locations: Grande Praça of MGM Macau, Business Center of Wynn Palace, Lobby of Macau Studio City, Lobby of Grand Lisboa, ground floor (near Tastes of Asia) of Galaxy Macau and West Lobby of the Venetian Macao. Their opening hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., daily. AL