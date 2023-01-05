Tourism board to further attract Hong Kong visitors

More promotions will attract visitors from Hong Kong amid border normalization within the region, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office said yesterday.

On the sidelines of a public event, the tourism official noted that additional promotions will be employed following the resumption of ferry services between Macau and Hong Kong downtown.

No specific date for this resumption has been announced at this time.

The aforementioned promotions will be provided by ferry and shuttle bus services operators. As per current plans, promotions similar to buy-one-get-one will be offered.

The local tourism official hopes that the promotions will commence before Lunar New Year, with details being negotiated.

On the other hand, the official disclosed that the east parking lot at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge has been reopened for the free-of-charge use by drivers from Hong Kong. She thinks that it will be an attractive offer to visitors from Hong Kong.

With the government pushing the tourism trade to focus on the foreign source market, Senna Fernandes revealed that resources will be saved to attract tourists from outside of Greater China.

The air ticket offers will likely take the form of ‘buy one, get one free’ as well. AL