Tourism board to include Hengqin in local tours

Visits to other Greater Bay cities will form part of the Macao Ready Go! Local Tour campaign, the city’s tourism chief, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, has said. The next unveiling of new itineraries, will include tours that cover Hengqin, if travel conditions allow. Whether the tours go ahead will depend on the city’s capacity to conduct Covid-19 nucleic acid tests. The head of the tourism authority does not want to fill up quotas with tourism needs. Given that this year’s Macau Grand Prix has received the green light for the time being, the tourism board will roll out advertisements in other places, with mainland China as the main focus. Hong Kong and other surrounding places will be also form part of the marketing strategy, but advertisements will be generic in nature, given the pandemic.

CDC defends Covid-19 tests for casino entrants

If infections occur within casinos, the consequence will be serious, Dr Leong Iek Hou, coordinator at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said in defense of the strict measures currently taking place at casino doors. For the time being, the government requires all entrants to possess a nucleic acid test result from within the preceding seven days and a Green Health Code in order to enter any casino. Backing the requirement, Leong reiterated that the global situation remains changing and uncertain, and the government cannot guarantee that cases will not emerge in the city. She reminded that asymptomatic cases have been found in many countries.

Gov’t outlines priorities for youth education strategy

The main focus of youth policies between 2021 and 2023 will be nurturing talented young people with a focus on career planning, in addition to enhancing their understanding of local and national development. The government will also focus on improving young people’s competitiveness and fostering their multifaceted development. The cross-departmental working group responsible for youth policy will also improve knowledge among young people in relation to the master plan of the country as well as its regional development strategy. The policies, however, will undergo public consultation before they are implemented.