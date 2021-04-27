Tourism board to start regular ‘boutique tours’

After the May 1 holidays, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will commence regular boutique tours, that is, tours with a tailormade itinerary, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the MGTO, recently disclosed.

Senna Fernandes also disclosed that although the Covid-19 situation in both Macau and mainland China has significantly eased, national authorities do not yet have any plans to restart group tours to or from Macau.

The director also said that the MGTO was aware of local group tours offered by travel agencies in Macau in the hopes of attracting mainland tourists already in Macau. This has inspired the authority to offer similar products on a more personalized level.

However, for the time being, Fernandes did not have much to disclose in terms of details of the tours. She stressed that negotiations have been held with tourism groups. It is hoped that the new product will be helpful to the revival of the tourism industry.

The industry had also hinted at the possibility of the new product, but emphasized that they were only acting in an auxiliary position.

As for the outlook for the May 1 period, Fernandes foresees a possible daily tourist arrival count surpassing 40,000. AL