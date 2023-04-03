Tourism board vetting eligibility for foreign group tour subsidy

Eligibility for overseas group tour subsidies is being reviewed now that applications for such subsidies have closed, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), revealed yesterday on the sidelines of a tourism event at the airport.

The bureau has announced subsidies for group tours from outside of Hong Kong and mainland China.

In addition, a new subsidy scheme targeting overseas entrants through Hong Kong will start after Easter and run until June 30.

As of last week, the hotel booking rate reached about 50% for the upcoming Easter period, Senna Fernandes revealed, but she expects it to rise further.

Responding to comments about the city’s soaring room prices, she said new hotels would be opening in the next few months. With expanded supply, she expects room prices to fall slightly.

She said no breaches related to operating “low-price group tours” had been detected to date. The only violations the MGTO has spotted have involved “transgressing tour guides,” but she emphasized the bureau would keep an eye on the possible existence of “low-price tour groups.”

The transgressing tour guide problem has been communicated to tourism authorities on the mainland, she added.

On the problem of tourists from group tours waiting for meals outside restaurants in Areia Preta or Fai Chi Kei, Senna Fernandes said that provided the relevant restaurants have valid licenses, they will be allowed to take group tour guests for meal services.

She added that overnight stays are a prerequisite for a group tour to be eligible for MGTO subsidies. They must also pre-submit itineraries to the MGTO for vetting. To prevent violations by those not attempting to obtain subsidies, the MGTO director pledged tighter monitoring would be conducted.

She said the workforce is insufficient in the tourism industry. The MGTO will collaborate with the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) to train more workers.