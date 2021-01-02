Tourism board’s promotional week in Shanghai postponed

The “Macao Week in Shanghai” has been postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak prevention measures, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) said in a statement after receiving a notice from the organizers in Shanghai.

The event, which will engage government entities from Macau along with local enterprises and commerce associations, was scheduled to be held from January 7 to 10.

On the first day, a Macau tourism and MICE presentation was scheduled with the aim of enhancing cooperation between both cities.

According to plans, the tourism authority was going to set up a mega roadshow on Anyi Road and the South Plaza of Jing’an Kerry Centre at Jing’an District from January 8 to 10 to showcase Macau’s offerings and to convey the message that “Macau is a [safe] destination welcoming visitors without the requirement of quarantine.”

The roadshow is similar to the “Beijing Macao Week,” which authorities believe has boosted the SAR’s tourism arrivals as more mainland residents became aware that they could enter the Macau SAR without having to undergo a quarantine for 14 days at a designated hotel.

The MGTO has held a series of events to further encourage mainland residents to visit the city.

The cancelation of the “Macao Week in Shanghai” is to deter the spread of the virus, despite the metropolitan city reducing the number of confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases to zero on Saturday.

On December 31, China confirmed its first case of the new Covid-19 variant as a patient returning to from the U.K. tested positive in Shanghai. Several countries have extended their border closures due to the new strain to prevent it from spreading.