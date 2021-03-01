Tourism | Chui Sai Peng expresses hope that Beijing could classify the SAR a ‘domestic region’

Lawmaker Chui Sai Peng hopes that more policies can be put forward this year to let people know that, unlike, in his view, Taiwan and Hong Kong, Macau is a place where people can travel with “peace of mind.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the Legislative Assembly’s (AL) Spring Lunch on Friday, Chui remarked that in Beijing there are apps available that allow users to check the quarantine policies of different cities as well as the quarantine policies of the user’s current location.

Chui hopes that the motherland will support Macau by allowing the region to release information on these apps letting people know that Macau is “very safe.”

Mainland China’s relationship to Macau changes according to specific matters. In some contexts, the SAR is categorized as “overseas.”

“Macau is part of China, but in terms of national information, in many situations Macau has been classified as an overseas region, which has stopped many domestic tourists from travelling to Macau. Moreover, the classification has caused many passengers to choose to fly to Zhuhai, Guangzhou and other places instead of taking flights directly to Macau, thus weakening the competitiveness of the local aviation industry,” said Chui.

The lawmaker hopes the motherland will classify Macau as a “domestic region” during this time, as he believes it may be helpful to accelerating Macau’s economic recovery. JZ