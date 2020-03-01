Tourism, health chiefs inspect venues about to reopen

The director of the Macau Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, and the director of the Health Bureau, Lei Chin Ion, inspected several entertainment venues on Saturday to ensure that the preventive measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus are being implemented.

On Thursday, entertainment and leisure venues were told that they could reopen to the public starting today. These premises were closed alongside casinos by an Executive Order on February 5, but had not been allowed to reopen when the 15-day gaming suspension expired.

The entertainment and leisure venues, which include cinemas, gyms, saunas and bars, will have to abide by a set of new guidelines when they reopen.

All patrons must wear face masks, while those will respiratory symptoms must not be admitted. Venues should only accommodate half of their usual maximum capacity and people – both staff and patrons – should stay one meter away from one another as much as possible.

Yesterday was the 26th day without a new coronavirus infection confirmed in Macau. The government has warned the public to continue following its recommendations and not to become complacent.