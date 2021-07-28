Tourism institute passes HACCP certification

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies’ (IFTM) Educational Restaurant has successfully passed the HACCP certification conducted by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) in Macau on July 15. Implementing strict food safety management systems and high hygiene standards such as HACCP ensures that all students and staff can experience working with internationally recognised food safety and hygiene standards, the institute said in a statement. The IFTM formed a cross-departmental food safety team and has successfully implemented and fulfilled all HACCP requirements. Each department involved was responsible for establishing the HACCP control system in their respective area.

Public library launches new issue of ‘Books and the City’

The 27th issue of Books and the City, published by the Macao Public Library under the Cultural Affairs Bureau, is now available to the public. With the theme of entrepreneurial wealth, this issue shares tips and suggestions based on the experiences of renowned writers in their respective areas and a local pioneering entrepreneurial team, as well as successful examples of old stores being transformed. It also introduces several practical books from the Macao Public Library’s collections, allowing the public to gain knowledge about wealth creation from multiple perspectives.