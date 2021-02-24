Tourism | Per-capita spending rose 77% in Q4 of 2020

Data released by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows that in the last quarter of 2020 there was a drop year-on-year in the visitors to Macau by 79.6%. Nevertheless, the same statistics show that the few people who did visit Macau in the same period (Q4) made spending per-capita grow year-on-year by 77.3% to MOP3,129 per person.

Most of this spending was directly related to gaming expenses, as the total spending of visitors when excluding such expenses recorded a drop by 63.8% to MOP5.88 billion.

Leading the decline in expenditure were the same-day visitors who spent only MOP636 million, accountable for an 83% fall year-on-year. For overnight visitors, the decline in expenditure was less significant (58% down) to a total of MOP5.24 billion.

For the whole of 2020, the total spending of visitors fell by 81.4% year-on-year to MOP11.94 billion, as the number of visitor arrivals shrank as much as by 85.0%.

Total spending of overnight visitors and same-day visitors amounted to MOP9.79 billion and MOP2.15 billion respectively, representing respective declines of 80.4% and 84.8% year-on-year.

With the results conditioned by the border restrictions, the fourth quarter of 2020 was dominated by visitors from mainland traveling under the Individual Visit Scheme, whose per-capita spending surged by 181.6% to MOP6,724.

Per-capita spending on shopping, cosmetics and perfume (MOP795), clothing (MOP363) and handbags and shoes (MOP317) jumped by 124.1%, 433.6% and 662.5% respectively.

Visitors’ satisfaction with Macau’s services and facilities in 2020 saw an increase across several domains. Visitors who complimented environmental hygiene (91.9%) and hotel services (91.4%) rose by 5.9% and 2.6% year-on-year respectively, whereas the proportion of those who were satisfied with public transport services (81.6%) soared by 6.1%.