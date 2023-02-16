Tourism subsidy plans for Taiwan arrivals underway

Tourism is expected to thrive in Macau after the resumption of Taiwan-Macau travel and international flights, said Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

Macau and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) passport holders will be re-admitted by Taiwan for individual travel from Feb. 20, the island’s authorities announced Tuesday.

In a statement, the Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan disclosed that from 9 a.m. on Feb. 20, online applications for temporary stay permits to Taiwan will resume for SAR passports holders.

Following the announcement, the MGTO confirmed that the 120,000 air tickets giveaway, which was announced recently to boost arrivals to Macau, will be extended to Taiwanese tourists after the flights resume.

According to Senna Fernandes, Taiwan was the third tourist source for Macau prior to the pandemic. For better promotion of tourism in Macau, the government will invite Taiwan tourism practitioners as well as foreign travel agencies on familiarization trips.

Additionally, two subsidy plans for Taiwan and the foreign market are in progress. The subsidy for foreign groups will require at least one overnight stay by the tourist, with a higher amount than that for mainland travelers.

After the three-year suspension of Macau-related flights during the pandemic, the first AirAsia flight to Macau arrived Feb. 14 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Approximately 200,000 Malaysian tourists came to Macau annually before the pandemic, of which 60% stayed overnight, said the director of the MGTO, who participated in the welcome ceremony for passengers from Kuala Lumpur Tuesday night.

She expects more foreign visitors as international flights to Macau resume. AirAsia flights to and from Macau will resume gradually, with flights to Bangkok (Don Mueang) and the Philippines beginning on February 18 and March 2, respectively.

According to the official, the government is considering increasing the proportion of air tickets given away to foreign tourists. The air ticket giveaway is specifically for Air Macau tickets, primarily in the form of a “buy one, get one free” offer. Staff Reporter