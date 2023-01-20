Tourism trade expects CNY hotel occupancy to reach 90%

Cheung Kin Chung, president of Macau Hoteliers & Innkeepers Association, expects most of the city’s hotels to be fully occupied during Lunar New Year.

While speaking with public broadcaster Radio Macau earlier this month, Cheung, an appointed lawmaker, said he expected that during the holiday period, local hotels will be at 90% capacity, which is the same level of pre-Covid Lunar New Year holidays.

He said the peak of booking activities would occur five to seven days before Lunar New Year. Most incoming tourists will be individual or family travelers. There will be some small groups as well.

Group tours from mainland China have not yet resumed.

Echoing the same anticipation is Wilfred Wong, president and executive director of Sands China Ltd., who told Hong Kong media he expected the hotel occupancy rate will reach 90% during the holiday period.

This Lunar New Year holiday period is the first major holiday season in mainland China after the cessation of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Wong said casino revenue will also rise during this coming holiday season because, traditionally, Chinese people are eager to try their luck during Lunar New Year. Luck garnered during the period signifies a good year ahead.

The executive also expects the peak of hotel occupancy and casino revenue will occur between Jan. 23 and 26.