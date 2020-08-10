Tourism visas for Zhuhai residents to resume this Wednesday

The Central Government will resume issuing tourism visas for residents of Zhuhai starting this Wednesday, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center has just announced.

Among the visa types to be made available for Zhuhai residents is the Individual Visit Scheme popular with mainland gamblers. The issuance of group tour visas is also expected to be resumed on the same day.

The move is being seen as the first stage of a gradual reopening of the tourism trade between Macau and the mainland.

