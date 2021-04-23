Tourism | visitor arrivals for March up 77%

Official data released by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicates that visitor arrivals to Macau in March totalled 754,541, a significant increase of 76.7% month-to-month compared with February this year.

Given that March 2020 represented one of the most significant declines in tourists for that year, the figure for 2021 represents a surge of 255.4% year-on-year.

From the total figure recorded in March 2021, the higher number includes 404,936 overnight visitors, which soared by 221.6%.

Concurrently, the number of same-day visitors (349,605) rose even further – an increase of 304.6% year-on-year.

Although there were more visitors to Macau, the length of their stay reduced. The average stay was 1.6 days – slightly more than half of the average stay recorded the previous year, 3.0 days.

The border restrictions in force meant that citizens from mainland China were one of few groups allowed to visit Macau as tourists. Consequently, they account for almost all of the visitors in March, with the number of people traveling through the Individual Visit Scheme (268,302) rocketing by 3,838.1%.

Visitors from the nice cities that comprise the Greater Bay Area totaled 388,094, of whom 48.5% came from the neighboring city of Zhuhai.

58,953 visitors entered Macau on Hong Kong identification documents, and 7,183 with Taiwanese travel documents. RM