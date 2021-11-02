TOURISM | Visitor arrivals hit nearly 60,500 in two days

Macau has seen a steady recovery in visitor arrivals in recent days, particularly on Friday where tourists arrivals hit 30,501, the highest figure since the string of Covid-19 cases in late September.

Data from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) shows that the number of visitors has been showing an upward trend again, even reaching 29,990 on Saturday.

MGTO said that it is forging ahead with different promotional initiatives while gearing up to stage the Macao Light Festival and the Light up Macao Drone Gala in December.

“The office is also broadening the publicity for different upcoming mega events such as the Macau Grand Prix and Macau Food Festival as well as other community activities in November to attract more visitors to Macao for travel and spending,” the bureau said in a statement.

Macau registered 25,252 visitor arrivals last Friday, October 22: the highest number of arrivals since the city entered the immediate prevention state and tightened its measures against Covid-19 on September 25; measures which were later relaxed on October 15.

Single-day visitor arrivals exceeded 20,000 on October 20 and have stayed above that number since then.

On September 25 Macau recorded a total of 13 new Covid-19 cases, causing Zhuhai to temporarily tighten its entry and exit requirements, following which outbreak the average daily volume of visitor arrivals only stood at about 1,000. The increasing figure is providing the tourism sector with much hope for recovery. LV