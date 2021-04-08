Tourism Vocational Competition 2021 to underscore GBA integration

The upcoming third edition of the Macao Integrated Tourism and Leisure Enterprises Vocational Skills Competition, jointly organized by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and the Macao Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM), will feature an augmented element to showcase a closer integration between Macau and mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

In yesterday’s press briefing, Choi Kam Fu, director of the organizing committee of the competition, said that the organizers had invited representatives from GBA’s mainland cities to be guests and judges for this year’s competiton.

They include leaders from the Guangdong Federation of Trade Unions, Shenzhen Federation of Trade Unions, and Zhuhai Federation of Trade Unions.

“To cultivate local talents with high caliber and competence has become a core task for Macau to integrate itself closer into the GBA and grasp ensuing opportunities arising from within,” vice-president of the FAOM Fong Ka Fai remarked yesterday.

Alongside the above representatives from China, local scholars and tourism professionals, who are representatives from the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST), the Macao Institute of Tourism Studies (IFTM) and the Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM), will also constitute the panel of judges.

The event will take place on April 14 at Conrad Macao. The championship will be divided into three types of matches, namely the Gaming and Entertainment Vocational Skills Competition the Hotel Service Vocational Skills Competition, and the Culinary Vocational Skills Competition.

Since its debut in 2019, the competition has been deemed a platform for local tourism practitioners to build good rapport and exchange industry know-how.

The city’s six concessionaires — Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM China, Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, S.A. (SJM) and Wynn Macau — will send their employees to participate in contests.

Fong hopes the event will provide contestants with a sense of job satisfaction and foster public awareness to honor labour, knowledge, talent and industry innovation.