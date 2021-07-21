Tourist arrivals down nearly 40% in June 

Tourist arrivals to Macau dived by 39.0% month-to-month, reaching a total of 528,519 in June, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) revealed in the most up-to-date tourism statistics yesterday.

The sharp drop was mainly attributed to more rigid anti-pandemic measures implemented in both Guangdong province and Macau in early June, designed to contain a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases, the DSEC explained.

Compared to June last year, the number of holidaymakers in June 2021 showed a startling 2,243.1% year-on-year surge.

In terms of the average length of stay among visitors, the figure was reduced by 0.2 days year-on-year to 1.2 days.

The mainland continued to be the top source market for Macau, with mainland visitors increasing by 2,140.2% year-on-year to 471,935. Among them, 120,604 visited Macau under the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS).

Geographically speaking, visitors from the nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area totaled 246,673. Around 70.0% of these visitors hailed from the neighboring city of Zhuhai. There were 52,296 visitors from Hong Kong and 4,213 from Taiwan.

The land port welcomed the largest portion of visitors to Macau in June, receiving 449,776 visitors, up 1,904.1% when compared to the same period last year. Of these, 87.8% (395,028) entered Macau through the Border Gate. Visitor arrivals by air and sea stood at 69,390 and 9,353 respectively.

Overall, the number of visitor arrivals in the first half (H1) of 2021 increased by 20.2% year-on-year to 3,927,829, the majority of whom were overnight visitors (2,058,657). The remaining visitors were same-day visitors (1,869,172), an increase of 33.2% and 8.5% year-on-year respectively.

The average length of stay of visitors in H1 2021 grew by 0.2 days year-on-year to 1.6 days. The average duration of overnight visitors staying in Macau was 2.9 days, up 0.2 days year-over-year, whilst that for same-day visitors (0.1 days) declined by 0.1 days.