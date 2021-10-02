Tourist arrivals in first four days of Golden Week down 91% y-o-y

The city has recorded just 1,800 tourist arrivals on the fourth day of Golden Week, a figure to be expected following the new Covid-19 cases recently detected in the city.

According to preliminary data provided by the Public Security Police there were only about 6,700 arrivals from October 1 to 4, to the disappointment of local retailers and the tourism sector.

The figure represents a staggering decrease of 91.3% compared to the 77,000 visitors welcomed over four days in Golden Week last year.

The 77,000 figure in 2020 was already 87.4% lower than the same period in 2019.

Visitor arrivals to Macau from September 10 to 16 totaled 201,891, according to data from the Macao Government Tourism Office.

Prior to the most recent cases, the tourism industry had been anticipating a boost in tourist arrivals during the upcoming Golden Week, with authorities predicting approximately 40,000 arrivals during the seven-day national holiday.

However, on September 27, tourist arrivals recorded a significant drop of 70% compared to a day earlier due to the new Covid-19 cases in the region.

Authorities said that only 10,000 tourists entered the region that day.

From September 27, the city recorded a total of nine new cases.

In light of the new cases, Zhuhai authorities have imposed a 14-day quarantine requirement for arrivals from Macau.