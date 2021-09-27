Tourist arrivals plunge as city enters ‘immediate prevention status’

Tourist arrivals recorded a significant plunge of 70% on Saturday compared to a day earlier due to the new Covid-19 cases in the region.

Authorities said that only 10,000 tourists entered the region on Saturday.

The number of border crossings also dived 43% to 214,000.

The tourism industry has been eyeing for a boost on tourist arrivals during the upcoming Golden Week, with authorities predicting approximately 40,000 arrivals during the seven-day national holiday.

In preparation for the upcoming holiday, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has been carrying out measures in advance to promote the destination and different travel offers,

In a statement on Friday, the bureau said that it leverages different channels to inform visitors comprehensively about the pandemic situation and prevention, including posting pandemic prevention information on its website and official accounts on WeChat and Weibo, distributing leaflets of “Pandemic prevention tips for mainland visitors in Macau” at MGTO’s Tourist Information counters at various ports of entry.

However, due to the new cases, MGTO decided to postpone the “Light up Macao Drone Gala” until further notice for the latest arrangements.

In addition, the bureau has cancelled the World Tourism Day activities including the Tray Race today, as well as the award ceremony for the Incubation Plan for Macau’s KOLs in Tourism. LV