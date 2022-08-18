Tourist lost nearly RMB30,000 in phone scam

A mainland tourist allegedly lost RMB30,000 to a fraudster pretending to be a health authority employee in the neighboring region, according to the Judiciary Police (PJ).

During the inspection, the victim told the local police he received a phone call claiming to be from a health official on the mainland last Saturday. The suspect told the victim that, according to the phone number of the victim, it showed he has been to the lockdown area, and that his health code will turn to red.

He denied what the culprit said, then the suspect told the victim that their personal information would be stolen.

The suspect then transferred the phone call to another male suspect, who claimed to be a representative of police on the mainland and talked with the victim via video call.

After, the victim believed what the suspect said and provided personal information, including his credit card number.

After giving the personal information to the suspect, the victim received a notice of nearly RMB30,000 debit from the bank.

The victim realized it was a fraud and called the police.

No one has been arrested in this case so far. Staff Reporter