Toxic substance found in Thai soda water brand exceeds regulation limit

Bromate has been found in quantities over the legally permitted threshold in a batch of soda water from Thailand, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has announced.

The brand, Chang, is one of the two Thai soda water brands popular in Macau. The substance was discovered during a regular spot check jointly conducted by the bureau and the city’s Consumer Council.

The affected batch of soda water was packaged in 325 milliliter bottles and carries the batch code 23012020, which can be seen on the side of the bottle wrap and above the nutrition information table. The best before date of the batch of soda water is January 23, 2021, and is printed below the batch code.

The IAM revealed that test results showed an average of 0.0462 milligrams per liter of bromate was found in the sample of soda water. The level exceeds the legal permitted density.

Significant consumption of bromate may cause intestinal problems in humans. Such symptoms include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It may affect the liver and the nervous system in severe cases.

The drink’s wholesaler and retailers have been notified of the problem and ordered to suspend all sales of the product. Buyers who have purchased the affected batch have been urged to stop consuming them immediately. AL