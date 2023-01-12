Trade: Several MICE events with over 1,000 participants confirmed for this year

Several meeting, incentive, convention and exhibition (MICE) events set to attract over 1,000 participants have been confirmed for 2023, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) disclosed in a statement.

The institute, which is a government entity, recently met with the city’s five MICE associations regarding plans for the upcoming year. The meeting aimed to coordinate resources in the trade to help boost the recovery of the industry, the IPIM noted in the statement.

Besides announcing the 1,000-participant events, Acting President U U Sang of the IPIM also disclosed that one of the events, which he declined to name, is set to attract over 10,000 participants. The event in question was held in Macau before Covid-19.

Commenting on the event, the IPIM official revealed the institute’s previous conversations had made a good impression on the organizing body, on the prospects of organizing a successful trade show in Macau. This is the reason why they have decided to return.

Although U was reticent about naming the event, one major event that was held in Macau before Covid-19 but not over the previous three years due to disease control measures was Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia. The expo was relocated to Singapore last year.

In addition, the IPIM aims to organize 700 to 1,000 MICE events in the coming year: about half the pre-Covid annual figure.

U also emphasized that the IPIM would coordinate resources between the MICE trade and local leisure and tourism operators to attract international and regional events to Macau. Resources will also be allotted to attract multinational enterprises to host annual meetings, summits, exhibitions or trade shows in Macau.

Moreover, U pledged to use various tactics to entice business travellers to Macau for MICE events.

The IPIM will also participate in major events in Portugal and Malaysia in the attempts to promote Macau.

With Covid restrictions nearly all scrapped, the MICE industry expressed its confidence in the revival of Macau in the year ahead.