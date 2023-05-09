Trade unionist calls for improved tourism environment in Taipa

Trade unionist lawmaker Ella Lei has recommended the government refine the environment in Old Taipa to improve the experience for tourists.

In her latest written inquiry, the lawmaker pointed out that as tourism activities resumed, points of possible improvements in the district have also become an issue. The Old Taipa district is popular among tourists, whether looking for food, historic stories or instagrammable spots.

For example, Lei explained, the streets and alleys in the districts are mostly packed with people during weekends and major travel seasons. However, due to the preservation of historic values of the buildings and landscape, these streets and alleys cannot be widened.

Nonetheless, not all streets and alleys were visited, the lawmaker added. She also disclosed that some tourists wished for richer tourism elements or activities in the district.

Moreover, Lei underlined traffic challenges faced in the district. At peak hours, both motor vehicles and pedestrians crowd up nearly all corners, and they have to either squeeze or fight for space. She identified this scenario as a potential safety concern.

She then moved on to discuss the former Iec Long Firecracker Plant, which had been converted to a tourists’ site. She suggested that the government should add more elements of interest to tourists to the site.

At the same time, she also suggested the government utilize the 23,324 square meters of land adjacent to the Iec Long site retrieved last year to support the improvement of environment surrounding the Old Taipa district, including but not limited to, widening roads.

The retrieved land plot is located on the periphery of the district.

At the end of her inquiry, she asked about the government’s plans to enrich tourism elements across the district, and refine the flow of travel with the help of the newly retrieved land plot, as well as streamlining the public transport stops and stands across the area.