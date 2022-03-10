Trading company manager misappropriates MOP1.8m in products

A 41-year-old local woman is being accused by the owner of a trading company where she worked for misappropriating the company’s products valued at MOP1,761,500, the Judiciary Police (PJ) revealed yesterday.

The case dates back to early January when the company owner, after staying in the mainland for a long period, returned to Macau to find that the woman, a general manager at the company, had taken a large quantity of make-up and beauty products without authorization from the owner.

Questioned by the PJ, the woman admitted to taking the products and selling them online at much cheaper prices.

According to her testimony, the unlawful sales earned her over MOP1 million which the suspect is said to have already spent on casino games as well as other daily expenditure.

Upon finding out about the swindle, the owner confronted her. The accused woman told him that she would refund him the money. However, he did not believe that it would be possible for her to return the money and decided to press charges against her.

The case was forwarded to the Public Prosecutions Office on March 8 and the woman will be charged for breach of trust. RM