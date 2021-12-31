Traffic accidents, air and land cargo volumes up in November

The number of licensed motor vehicles in Macau was up by 1.5% from 2020 as of November this year, totaling 247,049 vehicles, according to information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The numbers of light automobiles and heavy motorcycles increased by 1.8% and 3.1% to 112,985 and 105,606 respectively.

New registrations of motor vehicles last month decreased by 9.4% year-on-year to 1,171, with heavy motorcycle registrations dropping by 5.9% to 652 and light automobiles down by 8.8% to 497. New registrations of motor vehicles went up by 1.7% across the first 11 months of 2021 to 11,368.

The number of traffic accidents rose in November by 6.1% to 1,074, with 354 people injured. Traffic accidents grew overall by 27.5% from January to November to 11,700.

Cross-border vehicular traffic rose by 12.8% to 374,512 crossings, of which light automobile crossings rose by 12.5% to 339,807. The gross weight of container cargo travelling by land increased by 15.6% to 3,286 tons. In the first 11 months of 2021, cross-border vehicular traffic and the gross weight of container cargo on land rose by 68.6% to 3,634,277 trips and by 8.6% to 27,230 tons, respectively

Last month, there was a total of 874 arriving and departing commercial flights, a drop of 14.7%. The gross weight of air cargo rose by 14.8% to 5,176 tons, of which inward and outward cargo rose by 19.4% and 17.7%, standing at 455 tons and 4,709 tons respectively. The number of arriving and departing commercial flights went up by 1.1% year-on-year to 12,700 trips from January to November. Staff reporter