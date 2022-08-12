Traffic accidents drop 15% in June

The number of traffic accidents in June fell by 14.9% year-on-year to 904, with 341 persons injured. In the first half of the year, there were 5,805 traffic accidents, which resulted in five deaths and 2,046 injuries, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows. In the first half of the year, cross-border vehicular traffic (1,896,852 trips) decreased by 11.0% year-on-year. Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 525 trips in June, a decline of 66.8% year-on-year. For the first six months of 2022, the number of arriving and departing commercial flights dipped by 26.5% year-on-year to 5,488 trips due to Covid-19 outbreaks in the neighboring regions and in the city.

IAM launches community cleaning campaign

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has launched a community cleaning campaign that includes key hygienic screening of low-rise buildings once under lockdown as Red Code Zones for epidemic prevention, and precautionary cleaning and disinfection of a number of building clusters with high population density and long-term unsatisfying hygienic conditions in the northern district. A total of 1.5 tons of garbage were cleared up on the day of the cleaning activity, during which concerned and engaged members of the public took part in the activity to jointly maintain public hygiene and reduce the risks of outbreaks in the community.