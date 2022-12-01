Traffic accidents surge 20% y-o-y

Traffic accidents in October increased by 21.5% year-on-year to 1,080, with 383 people injured, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

From January to October, there were 9,287 traffic accidents, resulting in five deaths and 3,291 injuries.

During the same period, newly registered motor vehicles fell by 18.8% year-on-year to 8,276, of which new registered motor vehicles in October fell by 5.5% year-on-year to 853.

Cross-border vehicle traffic in October rose sharply by 1.6 times year-on-year to more than 420,000 vehicle trips, mainly due to the low base attributable to the pandemic in October last year. A total of 893 commercial flights took off in October, an increase of 17% year-on-year.

Statistics also show that in October, internet usage increased by 1.6% to 140 million hours. The total hours of usage in the first 10 months totaled 1.4 billion hours, an increase of 1.9% year-on-year. LV