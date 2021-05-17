Training courses dropped in 2020 due to pandemic

The total number of training courses in 2020 dropped to 1,343, a 30.6% plunge owing to the suspension of courses by some training institutions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of participants decreased by 25.3% to 61,292, according to data from Statistics and Census Service.

Analysed by course type, Business & Administration courses had the highest number of participants, at 16,368 (26.7% of total), followed by Tourism, Gaming & MICE Events courses with 7,295 participants (11.9%), and Language courses with 6,747 participants (11.0%). The overall course completion rate rose by 4.2 percentage points to 93.2%, with Teacher Training courses registering the highest completion rate at 99.5%.

Among the 1,343 vocational training courses, 658 were organised for enterprises or institutions, down by 22.7% year-on-year. The number of participants dropped by 17.6% to 33,580. The majority of the participants (10,081) took Business & Administration courses, at 30.0%; participants taking Tourism, Gaming & MICE Events courses (5,832) and Language courses (5,823) accounted for 17.4% and 17.3% of the total respectively. LV