Trampoline Gymnastics Championship 2022 to be held this Sunday

The Macau Trampoline Gymnastics Championship is once again moving forward this year. Scheduled for this Sunday (May 15), the championship, organized by the Trampoline and Acrobatic Sports Association of Macau (ATDAM), will once more take place at the Gymnasium of the International School of Macau.

Around 100 young gymnastics talents representing the Gymnastics Club Macau and the Macau Portuguese School (EPM) are expected to participate.

In the past, this event has had participants from other gymnastics schools and clubs, mostly from the neighboring region of Hong Kong, but due to the current border restrictions on people arriving from outside Macau, those athletes have not been able to take part since 2019.

The event will be divided into two different competitions, one for mini-trampoline, to take place in the morning, and another for tumbling, in the afternoon.

As in the past, participants will be divided into four age groups starting from the younger ones (aged 9 to 10 years old) up to the Junior level (aged 15 years old or older).

The event will start at 9 a.m. and finish around 6 p.m. when the prize award ceremony will be held.

This championship has been held since 2014 when the first tournament took place at the EPM and it is the only championship dedicated to gymnastics hosted in Macau.