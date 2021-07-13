Transmac confirms death of another bus driver

Bus company Transmac announced on its website last week that a bus driver who joined the company in October last year recently passed away. The company added that it hopes the public will give them time and space to deal with the incident.

It is alleged that the deceased was a driver on the “4-4 shift” (a special shift covering eight hours of work plus a break within four hours, starting at 6 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m.). The company did not mention this in the announcement, but they said the public should not speculate too much on the matter.

The announcement read that the deceased’s work schedule included sufficient time off, and that the driver had a positive and conscientious work ethic, which was reflected in his high performance.

“It is with great sorrow and sadness that we heard the sad news. We will continue to pay attention to the physical and mental health of other colleagues, provide timely psychological counseling support to them, and make appropriate work schedule arrangements based on their physical condition,” the bus company said in the announcement.

In the middle of last month, a Transmac “4-4 shift” bus driver passed away, raising concerns about the adequacy of rest time for bus drivers. Staff Reporter