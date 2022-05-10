Transport Bureau: 183 heavy vehicle violations in Jan, Feb

A total of 183 violations related to heavy vehicles were recorded in the first two months of the year, Lam Hin San, director of the Transport Bureau (DSAT), revealed in a reply to a written inquiry from lawmaker Ngan Iek Hang.

Citing information from the Office of the Secretary for Security, Lam highlighted that of the 183 violations, 181 were related to overloading vehicles. Of the other two, one related to exceeding a height clearance and another concerned failure to appropriately cover a powdered cargo.

In Macau, it is required that powdered cargos, such as sand, be covered appropriately during transport.

Speaking on behalf of the Office of the Secretary for security, Lam also emphasized that the Public Security Police Force (PSP) has been ordered to strengthen traffic law enforcement, make strategic formation through daily operations and carry out an analysis of data relating to violations, as well as conduct special inspections, in the hopes of better educating drivers of heavy vehicles.

At the same time, in addition to cooperating with the DSAT in organizing traffic safety promotions, the PSP has also disseminated the same messages through various channels, such as radio broadcasts, pamphlet distribution, as well as holding traffic safety seminars targeting the transportation industry.

Last year, it broadcasted traffic safety information more than 4,300 times on the radio, and from last year to the first two months of this year, 17 traffic safety seminars were held in cooperation with relevant industry groups, with over 600 participants.

At the same time, Lam also revealed that the second quarter should see the conclusion of height warning installation on Rua do Visconde Paço de Arcos. He added that his bureau is working on introducing height warnings in the traffic app.

Lam stressed that his bureau will continually improve driving conditions where necessary. AL