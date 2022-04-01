Transport Bureau drops plans to submerge Amaral bus stops

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) replied briefly to three questions raised by lawmaker Ho Ion Sang, stating that its plan to locate some bus stops at Ferreira do Amaral Plaza has been dropped.

The official answer confirming this measured only 48 Chinese characters. The DSAT emphasized that it had conducted “review and comprehensive assessment” on the details of the project before making the decision.

The key turning point on the project, according to the DSAT’s reply, is the heavy rainstorm in June 2021 that flooded most of the city. Districts normally not prone to flooding saw water as deep as knee-high.

Given its proximity to major hotels and casinos on the Macau Peninsula, as well as the old cross-sea bridge, the Nobre de Carvalho Bridge, the transport hub is popular among commuters and tourists.

Years ago, the government announced its plan to move the bus stops for not more than three bus routes on the transport hub underground, so as to improve the neighborhood and ease crowding.

In order to do so, the government will need to shrink the size of the underground parking lot at the plaza.

The lawmaker recalled that, in the Policy Address 2021, the government pledged to open tenders for the restructuring and commence the project. However, in 2022, the project has yet to begin.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker also pointed out that putting bus stops underground may bring about ventilation, flooding and fire concerns. The city has the Border Gate Bus Terminus as a precedent, which was entirely flooded under Typhoon Hato.

The lawmaker asked the bureau about the progress of the project, with particular emphasis on introducing the project to the Transport Advisory Committee. His last question was about how the DSAT can ensure a satisfactory underground environment.