Transport chief acknowledges LRT’s ineffectiveness

The operation of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) in Macau has not created any positive impact on society yet acknowledged the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raimundo Arrais do Rosário, at the Legislative Assembly (AL) on Friday.

“The LRT is having zero effectiveness for society,” the Secretary said. He also acknowledged that the number of passengers transported had dropped from around 30,000 during the first months of operation to just around 1,600 per month.

“Recently, the number of passengers has dropped to 1,600 or 1,700 per month. I also don’t know exactly why,” he said, adding that he has been following the matter closely.

Replying to lawmakers’ inquiries on several topics related to his secretariat at the AL, Rosário noted that the LRT represents a major structural investment which takes time to fully implement and to pay off.

Noting the additional difficulties the Covid-19 pandemic created for the development of the project, the Secretary admitted to not having a clear explanation for the drastic reduction in the number of users, though the timing matches with the end of the trial operation period and when fees for trips began to be enforced.

Despite the lack of use, Rosário said that the LRT expansion plan will not stop and is making progress with the connections to Seac Pai Van, Hengqin, and the Peninsula at Barra Terminal Station.

The Secretary believes that once the LRT links are broader, it will be able to serve more people on a daily basis and will become a more attractive method of transportation.

He also announced that, as planned in the Policy Address for 2021, the government will develop work which aims to build the East Line which will ultimately connect the Pac On area in Taipa to the Border Gate, passing through the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Port.